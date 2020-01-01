Bayern striker Lewandowski discusses failed Real Madrid move

The Polish centre-forward says he does not regret his decision to snub an approach from the Blancos to remain at Allianz Arena

striker Robert Lewandowski has opened up on his failed move to in 2018, insisting he is "happy" at Allianz Arena.

Lewandowski has solidified his reputation as one of the greatest goalscorers of his generation since moving to Bayern from in 2014.

The 31-year-old has hit 240 goals in 289 appearances for the giants in total, with 49 of those efforts coming during the 2019-20 campaign.

The international is showing no signs of slowing down despite approaching the latter stages of his career, with a potential treble now on the cards for Bayern if they can finish the season strongly.

Lewandowski might, however, have been playing in rather than had Madrid succeeded in persuading him to move to Santiago Bernabeu in 2018.

The Blancos had reportedly identified the Bayern frontman as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, but were ultimately unable to negotiate a final deal.

Although Lewandowski admits that his head was turned by Madrid's interest, he is certain that he took the right decision by choosing to remain at Allianz Arena.

"There was a lot of speculation at the time. Real is a great club, of course, I was thinking about it. I stayed and I do not regret it," the Polish frontman told Sport Bild.

"We are a family and this should dispel any doubts. I'm happy in Munich.

"I am 100 per cent a Bayern player and I fully identify with it. I know how much the club stands behind me."

Lewandowski went on to claim that he has yet to reach his "full potential" at Bayern, and that despite his prolific exploits in the final third this term, he hasn't always been firing on all cylinders.

He said: "In August I will turn 32, but I feel 27, 28, maybe even less. I want to play at the highest level for many years, I will do my best to achieve it.

"I don't see limits for myself, I can be even better. I don't feel I've reached my full potential, I played 90 per cent this season."

Lewandowski added on Bayern's chances of winning the for the first time since 2013: "To be honest, I see a great chance that we will be able to win the Champions League this season.

"The team has a good atmosphere, we feel the chemistry between us."