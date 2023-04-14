Bayern prepare ‘persuasive’ Harry Kane offer with Bavarian giants ready to pounce on Tottenham uncertainty

Bayern Munich are looking to test Tottenham Hotspur's resolve with a big-money offer for Harry Kane.

Bayern Munich weighing up a move for Harry Kane

Kane has just one year left on his contract

German giants need a prolific goalscorer after Lewandowski's departure

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern Munich have ramped up their interest in Harry Kane as they are preparing to send an offer for the Tottenham striker. The talismanic forward has been on the radar of the German giants and with Kane being left frustrated owing to Spurs' trophy drought, Bayern Munich could secure their target.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Three Lions' most decorated scorer-Harry Kane- has just one year left on his contract at Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich will look to persuade him to Germany by offering him a lucrative deal. Kane had also received interest from Manchester City in the past but it's highly unlikely that Spurs would sell him to an English counterpart.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kane, who turns 30 in July, has failed to win even a single silverware in England and could be attracted to join the record Bundesliga holders. Bayern Munich are looking for a proper number 9 after the departure of Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona and Kane could fit the bill perfectly for Thomas Tuchel's team.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH AND HARRY KANE? Bayern Munich could present an offer for Kane in the coming days as they have faced goalscoring issues this season. While Kane's silverware drought in England could mean that he's lured by Bayern's offer.