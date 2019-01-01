Bayern outcast Muller must be shown respect, says Gnabry

The future of the World Cup winner seems uncertain but one Bayern man cannot imagine life at the club without him

Serge Gnabry feels team-mate Thomas Muller deserves to be shown some respect amid reports he could be on his way out of in January.

The 30-year-old has spent his entire club career at Bayern but has been linked with a move away after being reduced to a peripheral role this season.

Muller has started the German champions' last five matches on the bench and admitted earlier this week he is not happy with the current situation.

have been tipped to move for the versatile attacker, but Gnabry claims it is wrong to speculate over his future and cannot envisage life at the Allianz Arena without his compatriot.

"Normally I shouldn't say anything about it," he said at a news conference on Friday. "But when a player has been with one club since his childhood, then a Bayern Munich without Thomas Muller is difficult to imagine.

"It is easy to relate with every player who does not play and who is angry about that. This is normal. You don't have to make the whole thing bigger than it is.

"Thomas has got his qualities and has won everything. You have to have respect for him and must not ask stupid questions or spread negative news about him."

Muller, along with Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels, has also been overlooked at the international level since March after being told he will no longer be picked by Joachim Low.

Gnabry has more than helped to fill the void by scoring 10 goals in 11 appearances for the senior side, and the former winger intends to keep impressing.

"I'm having a great run right now," he said. "It takes a lot of work, the right attitude. You cannot rest. The good environment here helps me a lot. The mood is relaxed-casual.

"I want to do my best in every game. You have to prove yourself again and again.

"If I were to play three games, surely someone else would get my playing time. That's why I'm trying to focus on maintaining my performance."