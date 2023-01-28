Bayern Munich vs Frankfurt: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Bayern Munich will want to return to winning ways as they prepare to take on Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Julian Nagelsmann's team are on a 15-match unbeaten run but has dropped points in their last two league matches.
The Bavarians have only lost once this season in the Bundesliga and sit atop the standings with a small lead over second-placed RB Leipzig. Frankfurt are also amid an unbeaten run of six games and are currently fourth, just five points behind the league leaders but beating Bayern continues to remain an incredibly difficult challenge for teams this season.
Bayern Munich vs Frankfurt date & kick-off time
Game:
Bayern Munich vs Frankfurt
Date:
January 28, 2022
Kick-off:
5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET / 11:00pm IST
Venue:
Allianz Arena
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Frankfurt on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the game can be watched on ESPN+.
Sky Sports will telecast the game in the United Kingdom (UK).
The match can be streamed on Sony LIV in India.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HDR
US
N/A
India
N/A
Sony LIV
Bayern Munich squad & team news
Bayern will be without Lucas Hernandez and Manuel Neuer for their game against Frankfurt as the duo is out injured.
Leon Goretzka suffered a concussion in Bayern's game against Koln and his participation is doubtful.
Bayern Munich predicted XI: Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Sabitzer; Gnabry, Muller, Coman; Choupo-Moting
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Sommer, Ulreich
Defenders
Davies, Stanisic, Blind, Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Sarr, Mazraoui
Midfielders
Musiala, Gravenberch, Sabitzer, Wanner, Kimmich
Forwards
Gnabry, Coman, Sane , Muller, Tel, Choupo-Moting, Mane
Frankfurt squad and team news
Eric Dina Ebimbe, Luca Pellegrini, Marcel Wenig and Paxten Aaronson are all injured and out of contention for Frankfurt against Bayern. Kevin Trapp missed the last game and remains a doubt for this one as well.
Frankfurt predicted XI: Ramaj; Tuta, Smolcic, N'Dicka; Knauff, Kamada, Sow, Lenz; Lindstrom, Gotze; Kolo Muani
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Grahl, Ramaj, Bignetti
Defenders
N'Dicka, Smolcic, Toure, Hasebe, Buta, Lenz, Tuta, Schroeder
Midfielders
Jakic, Sow, Alidou, Kamada, Rode, Chandler, Gotze, Lindstrom, Loune
Forwards
Muani, Borre, Alario, Knauff