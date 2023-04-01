Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Lineups and LIVE updates

Bayern Munich take on their biggest Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund in Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge.

Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge of Bayern Munich couldn't have come against a tougher opponents as the former Chelsea man's credentials will be put to test against league leaders Borussia Dortmund, in what can be termed as a potential title-decider.

Dortmund lead Bundesliga having bagged 53 points from 25 games, just one point above perennial title race rivals Bayern. A win for either side today will be a big morale booster and heavily tilt the title race in the favour of the team that emerges victorious.

Tuchel, who previously managed Dortmund, will be keen to help the Bavarians turn the tables by winning Der Klassiker after an Anthony Modeste stoppage-time equaliser prevented the hosts from taking all three points in their earlier encounter this season.

Since Bayern haven't lost a home game in the league this season, they might be the slight favourites going into this game.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund predicted lineups

Bayern Munich XI (3-4-2-1): Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt; Cancelo, Kimmich, Goretzka, Davies; Sané, Müller; Choupo-Moting

Dortmund XI (4-3-3): Kobel; Wolf, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Bellingham, Can, Guerreiro; Brandt, Haller, Reus

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE updates

Bayern Munich's upcoming fixtures

Bayern Munich will be taking on Freiburg in back-to-back game. First, they will square off in the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals on Tuesday, 4th April, followed by their Bundesliga encounter next Saturday, 8th April.