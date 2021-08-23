Bayern Munich star Kimmich signs new four-year contract at Allianz Arena

The Germany international has committed his future to the Bundesliga champions through to 2025

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has signed a new four-year contract at Allianz Arena.

Kimmich initially joined Bayern from RB Leipzig as a teenager back in 2015, and has since established himself as one of the top midfielders in Germany.

The 26-year-old had just entered the final two years of his previous deal, but the Bundesliga champions have moved to tie him down to fresh terms which will see him stay put until at least 2025.

What's been said?

Kimmich expressed his delight after the announcement was made on Monday, telling the club's official website: "The most important reason for my contract extension is that here at FC Bayern I can enjoy my passion every day.

"I have a team with which I can achieve anything, and a lot of my teammates have become real friends. That's why I started playing soccer in the first place: Because it should be fun.

"I don't see myself at the end of my development yet and I am convinced that a lot is possible at FC Bayern in the next few years. In addition, my family feels very comfortable here. Munich has become a second home.

"The combination that we have here cannot be found anywhere in the world."

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added: “With this contract extension, FC Bayern is sending a clear signal both internally and externally.

"We want to sign our best players over the long term. Joshua Kimmich will develop his great quality as a leading player at FC Bayern in the next few years and make history.

"He is a world-class footballer with an outstanding mentality and, as a professional and a person, offers everything that has always distinguished FC Bayern."

Kimmich's Bayern record

Kimmich has played in 264 games across all competitions for Bayern to date, with his latest outing coming in a 3-2 home win over Koln on Sunday.

The Germany international has also recorded 30 goals and 73 assists while helping the club win 17 trophies, including six league titles and the Champions League.

Will Goretzka be next?

Leon Goretzka's future at Bayern has also been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks, with the 26-year-old now only 11 months away from his contract expiry date.

Goretzka has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United, but Goal understands that he has already agreed to sign an extension at Allianz Arena worth between €12 million and €15m (£10m/$14m-£13m/$18m) per annum, with the new deal set to be made official in the coming days.

