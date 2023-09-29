'We had to set other priorities' - Bayern Munich president says Declan Rice was too expensive as German giants moved for other targets in summer window

Bayern Munich president Herbert Rainer says Declan Rice was too expensive for the German side as they opted to pursue other targets in the summer.

Bayern were keen to get Rice

Pulled out due to the price tag

Midfielder eventually joined Arsenal

WHAT HAPPENED? Thomas Tuchel wanted fresh blood in midfield and the Bavarian giants set sights on the English midfielder to strengthen their roster. However, West Ham insisted they would not allow their prized asset to leave for less than £100 million which forced Bayern to look at other options.

WHAT THEY SAID: “With the Declan Rice deal, given our financial possibilities, we had to set other priorities. What remains is the club. That's why you have to make decisions in the interests of the club," Rainer said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Rice joined Arsenal in a deal worth £105m ($137m), becoming the Gunners' most expensive signing of all time, Bayern signed Konrad Laimer on a free transfer from RB Leipzig. Marcel Sabitzer also returned to the club after his loan spell with Manchester United came to an end.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Rice had to be taken off during the north London derby against Tottenham after he felt discomfort in his back and remains a doubt for Saturday's trip to Bournemouth. However, Mikel Arteta remains confident that the injury is not long term and the player might be available for the marquee clash against Manchester City on October 8.

Meanwhile, Bayern will be in action against RB Leipzig away from home with the hope of reclaiming pole position in the Bundesliga.