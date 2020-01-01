Bayern Munich attempt to seal Hudson-Odoi loan with obligation to buy in 2021

The German giants have now attempted to sign the winger in three of the last four transfer windows and have spotted another opportunity

are attempting to convince to part ways with Callum Hudson-Odoi through an initial loan, although the German champions are willing to include an obligation to buy him in 2021.

Goal can confirm that talks are a long way from being agreed in principle and Chelsea could block the approach at any time for their 19-year-old winger, who has four years left on his contract.

Still, the German giants have spotted an opportunity to try and get their long-term target after missing out on him both last summer and in the previous transfer window, 18 months ago.

Frank Lampard has only used the international in a bit-part role, leading him to grow frustrated after seeing the club add high-profile signings like Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech.

Hudson-Odoi hasn't made a Premier League start since football returned after the coronavirus-enforced lockdown but has had three starts in cup competitions.

When asked about Hudson-Odoi's future, along with both Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Lampard didn't move to deny the possibility of him leaving the club.

"With every player in the squad, with the situation of a loan you have to consider what's best for the player, what's best for the club first and foremost," Lampard said in his pre-match press conference.

"And then see how it stacks up. So with all those three players, I would consider those things. But I haven't got an answer for you on any of those three.

"I have a good relationship with them all, speak honestly with them, again that's one that we'll broach player by player in the next few days. Once the window shuts every player that will be here will be used within our squad, because it's a long season and a lot of competitions coming up. And we'll know more on Monday."

Hudson-Odoi remains in contention to start against , having trained as normal with the squad all week.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger has lost interest from , who are expected to complete a move for 's Chris Smalling.

However, and West Ham are now contenders for the German international, who is talking to various clubs alongside Chelsea as the club attempts to get the best possible deal for the defender.

have also made contact for Rudiger, just in case produce a bid worth accepting for their defender Milan Skriniar.

Rudiger is also seen as a backup option for Spurs in case they fail in their attempts to land Skriniar, having already had an approach rejected by Juventus for Merih Demiral.

The 27-year-old defender would welcome a stay in the Premier League and particularly London, but he also has an eye on his place and sees European football as a key requirement.

The Hammers are working to convince him to come to east London, while Chelsea may block attempts from Jose Mourinho's side to sign their defender. are also monitoring the situation but have him lower on their list.

The complicated situation is likely to come to a head late on Sunday night with the transfer deadline on Monday at 5pm.

Furthermore, Chelsea remain locked in a complex situation deciding which left-back to sell, with Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri both being considered by Inter.

Both would likely move on loan with an option to buy but Inter first need to sell Dalbert, who is in talks with .

Additional reporting from Kerry Hau