Work to do! Bayern Munich nowhere near Tottenham's Harry Kane asking price despite meeting in London

Bayern Munich remain some distance short of Tottenham's asking price for Harry Kane despite a meeting over the striker in London.

WHAT HAPPENED? The German club's interest in Kane this summer is no secret, although Sky Sports are reporting that the gap in the two club's valuations is at least £20 million ($25.7m) despite a meeting between club bosses in London on Monday. Spurs are holding out for around £100m ($128m) for their talisman.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's claimed that Bayern are prepared to break their own transfer record for Kane, which is currently the €80m (£68.5m/$88m) they paid for Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid in 2019. The striker, who has just turned 30, has one year left on his Tottenham contract so will be available for free in 12 months' time.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It's also claimed that Tottenham want a buy-back clause inserted into the deal, allowing Kane to return to his boyhood club in the future.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? As it stands, he remains a Spurs player. But with Manchester United and PSG also in the hunt for his signature as well as Bayern, it could be a busy few weeks of speculation around the England captain.