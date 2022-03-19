Bayern Munich goalkeeper Neuer sets Bundesliga wins record with 311th career victory

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has become the Bundesliga wins record-holder with his 311th victory on Saturday against Union Berlin.

He passed Oliver Kahn, the Bavarian legend, for the historic mark.

Neuer missed much of this year to injury but has returned at a key juncture for Bayern Munich as they try to hold off Borussia Dortmund for the domestic title.

Neuer's record

The goalkeeper has become an iconic part of Bayern Munich's wildly successful past decade since he joined the club from Schalke in 2011.

He's won the Bundesliga nine times, the Champions League twice and the World Cup once, among a litany of other club accomplishments.

Individually, he's a two-time German football player of the year and has been on the FIFPro World XI team four times.

MANUEL NEUER NOW HAS THE MOST BUNDESLIGA WINS EVER (311) 🐐 pic.twitter.com/BpU1J3xcSg — GOAL (@goal) March 19, 2022

