Bayern Munich manager Flick rules Thiago out of Borussia Dortmund clash

The Spain international will be absent for Der Klassiker after failing to recover from a muscle injury that kept him out of his side's last match

manager Hansi Flick has revealed that Thiago will miss out on Tuesday's table-topping encounter with - but Jerome Boateng will be available for selection.

The international was missing in action for Saturday's clash with after picking up a muscle injury following his side's return to action against Union Berlin. Though there had been hopes that he would return in time for Der Klassiker, the midfielder will spend a second game on the sidelines after failing to return to training in time, according to his boss.

"Thiago didn't train today," Flick revealed in his pre-match press conference. "Unfortunately he is ruled out for this game."

The former boss however revealed little more about his selection plans, opting to play his cards close to his chest - though he added that Boateng, who was substituted past the hour-mark against Frankfurt, is in the frame to feature.

"The final secret regarding the Bayern line-up, I'd like to keep to myself," he noted. "Boateng is able to play. Of course I would have liked to have had Thiago with us as well, but he will be the only one not available."

Elsewhere in his media briefing, Flick sang the praises of David Alaba, who has slotted into the heart of the team's defence to help cover the club's injuries, adding: "I told him that I can see him being a good centre-back.

"His progress in that position has been exceptional. He leads the team and gives them directions. You can hear that now more than ever in the silence of the stadiums."

Flick has missed few steps since he took the helm following Niko Kovac's departure in November, and he remains unbeaten since a pair of consecutive losses in late November and early December at the hands of and Borussia Monchelgladbach.

His side face a major test of their title credentials against Dortmund, who lie just four points behind them in the race for first place with seven games left of the league season, while defeat at the hands of their rivals would see that gap narrow significantly.