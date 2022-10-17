Bayern Munich all-time top goal scorers: Muller clear of Lewandowski

Bayern Munich are without a doubt Germany's most dominant team and they have had their fair share of illustrious attackers throughout the years.
But who is the most prolific goal-scorer the Bavarians have ever had?
Gerd Muller sits at the pinnacle of the club’s goalscoring charts with 566 goals in 607 appearances in all competitions.
Nicknamed Der Bomber, the German forward led the Bavarians to four Bundesliga trophies, four DFB Pokals, and two European titles.
Polish striker Robert Lewandowski occupies second position on the list.
He joined Bayern Munich from arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund in 2014 and instantly became their go-to guy in attack.
Lewandowski paved the way for Bayern Munich’s sextuple in 2020 and left the Allianz Arena with an unbelievable 344 goals when he decided to continue his career at Barcelona in 2022.Getty Images
Thomas Muller completes the podium in this illustrious list.
Muller’s exploits in front of goal have often been overshadowed by the performances of more glamorous strikers in front of him, but there's no denying the versatile forward is an all-time great in his own right.
The silent assassin has scored over 225 goals for the Bavarians while operating his magic in the middle of the park and continues to provide jaw-dropping performances, collecting 11 Bundesliga titles in the process.
Getty Images
The attacking duo of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben also feature in this catalog of goal scorers.
The Dutch winger amassed a total of 144 goals for the Bavarians, while his partner in crime scored 124 goals for the German outfit.
Possessing unbelievable telepathy on either flank the duo left the Allianz Arena with a cabinet full of silverware.
FC Bayern Munich's top 20 goal scorers of all time
|Position
|Player
|Goals
|Matches
|Years
1
Gerd Muller
566
607
1964-1979
2
Robert Lewandowski
344
355
2014-2022
3
Thomas Muller
230
639
2008-
4
Karl-Heinz Rummenggie
217
422
1974-1984
5
Rainer Ohlhauser
167
300
1961-1970
6
Roland Wohlfarth
150
332
1984-1993
7
Dieter Hoeness
145
302
1979-1987
8
Arjen Robben
144
309
2009-2019
9
Giovane Elber
139
266
1997-2003
10
Claudio Pizarro
125
327
2001-2007, 2012-2015
11
Franck Ribery
124
425
2007-2019
12
Mehmet Scholl
117
469
1992-2007
13
Mario Gomez
113
165
2009-2013
14
Uli Hoeness
109
336
1970-1979
=14
Paul Breitner
109
347
1970-1074, 1978-1983
16
Roy Makaay
103
183
2003-2007
=16
Dieter Brenninger
103
304
1962-1971
18
Lothar Matthaus
100
410
1984-1988, 1992-2000
19
Franz Roth
95
435
1966-1978
20
Carsten Jancker
79
225
1996-2002