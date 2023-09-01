Back to Bayern? Joao Cancelo wanted back in Munich if proposed Barcelona move falls through

- Barça struggling due to Financial Fair Play
- Bayern seek Pavard replacement
- Defender set to leave Man City
WHAT HAPPENED? According to Toni Juanmartí of Diario SPORT, the Bavarians have made a late move to re-sign Portugal international from Manchester City. The Bundesliga giants are looking to secure Cancelo's services as a replacement for Benjamin Pavard, who recently departed for Inter. Meanwhile, Barcelona's attempts to sign Cancelo on loan have hit a roadblock, primarily due to their tussle with La Liga's Financial Fair Play regulations.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the challenges, it is believed that Barcelona remain confident about sealing the deal, counting on Cancelo's eagerness to join their squad. The Catalan club haved faced a delay in payment from one of their commercial deals signed with a German firm, which has hindered their transfer plans. However, Xavi's side remain keen to bring in Cancelo to address their right-back issues.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT? Barcelona must act fast to land Cancelo, otherwise, it will be a missed opportunity for Xavi Hernández's side to further strengthen their backline.