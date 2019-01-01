Batshuayi yet to make Chelsea future call after productive Palace loan

The Belgian striker saw out the 2018-19 Premier League campaign at Selhurst Park and does not know if he will be drafted back into the Blues fold

Michy Batshuayi is yet to make a decision on his future, with the Belgian revealing no discussions have been held with following a productive loan spell at .

The international was among those deemed surplus to requirements by Maurizio Sarri upon the Italian’s arrival at Stamford Bridge in 2018.

A switch to was sanctioned, but Batshuayi struggled to make his mark in and saw a season-long agreement cut short.

That allowed him to head for Selhurst Park in January, and the 25-year-old recorded six goals in 13 appearances while with the Eagles.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson has expressed an interest in doing another deal for Batshuayi, saying: “We don’t know [if Chelsea’s transfer ban will affect a move]. All I know is if Michy Batshuayi is going to be available and if our club could bring him here; either on-loan or buying him I would be very happy with that and I know Michy himself would be happy.

“When players belong to another club you can say ‘we would like him’ but then there has to be an agreement struck between the two clubs.”

Batshuayi is unable to shed any light on whether Chelsea may be prepared to open the exit door this summer, telling reporters when quizzed on his plans: “No [I have not spoken to Chelsea about my future].

“I will go back to Chelsea to decide but at the moment I do not know more.”

He helped Palace to a 12th-place finish in the Premier League and added: “Of course [I have enjoyed my loan].

“I am very happy because I had never scored here at this stadium [Selhurst Park]. It was my first goals at Crystal Palace’s stadium. Of course, I am very happy to have come here, it has been a good experience.”

Batshuayi was snapped up by Chelsea from in 2016 but has been restricted to just 53 appearances for the club, with starting opportunities proving hard to come by.

He has still managed 19 goals for the club, though, and may have a future in west London as his parent club prepare to enter a two-window transfer embargo which threatens to prevent them from bringing in any reinforcements.