Barcelona want Fekir or Verratti transfer after Bernardo Silva deal falls apart

- Barcelona continue active summer
- Want playmaker in central midfield
- Fekir and Verratti main options on deadline day
WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona are interested in Real Betis' Fekir as they look to sign a midfielder after missing out on Bernardo Silva from Manchester City, GOAL can confirm. The Blaugrana have also looked at the possibility of signing Verratti from Paris Saint-Germain, however sources told GOAL a deal is near-impossible for the Italian.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite being close to completing deals from both Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso, Barcelona have been made aware by La Liga they could sign another player on a salary of up to €6 million.
AND WHAT'S MORE: The Catalan club could sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Thursday to free up funds.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi takes his side to Sevilla on September 3, before their Champions League opener against Viktoria Plzen on September 7.