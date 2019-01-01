Barcelona vs Villarreal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Ernesto Valverde knows that Barca must protect their perfect home record or he could face the sack

approach their match at Camp Nou against on Tuesday under pressure to gain a positive result.

Ernesto Valverde’s job is on the line as the Catalans sit with just seven points on the board through five matches, boasting just a couple of competitive victories this season and coming off the back of a humiliating 2-0 loss at Granada at the weekend.

Villarreal actually make the trip sitting a point better off than their opponents, having scored back-to-back wins over and Valladolid.

Will Barca’s crisis amplify or can this be the beginning of a turnaround for the defending Primera Division champions?

Game Barcelona vs Villarreal Date Tuesday, September 24 Time 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports / beIN Sports en Espanol fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be shown live on Premier Sports 2 and Premier Player HD.

UK TV channel Online stream Premier Sports 2 Premier Player HD

Squads & Team News

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Neto Defenders Pique, Lenglet, Semedo, Junior, Todibo Midfielders Busquets, Arthur, Roberto, De Jong, Vidal, Alena Forwards Griezmann, Fati, Suarez, Messi, Dembele

Lionel Messi, newly anointed as FIFA’s The Best Men's Player, is fully fit and after two appearances from the bench will be thrust into the starting XI in his side’s hour of need.

Junior Firpo is set to continue at left-back due to the absence of Jordi Alba, though he had a difficult first start for the club at the weekend.

Ousmane Dembele is available off the bench but Samuel Umtiti is out.

Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Junior; Roberto, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann

Position Villarreal squad Goalkeepers Asenjo, Fernandez Defenders Pena, Albiol, Torres, Quintilla, Funes Mori, Florin Midfielders Zambo Anguissa, Iborra, Chukwueze, Cazorla, Gomez, Ontiveros, Morientes Forwards Moreno, Toko Ekambi, Bacca

Alberto Moreno misses out due to injury, while Bruno Soriano and Ramiro Guerra are also both on the sidelines.

Sergio Asenjo will continue in goal, having started the season as second choice.

Villarreal starting XI: Asenjo; Pena, Albiol, Torres, Quintilla; Zambo Anguissa, Iborra; Chukwueze, Cazorla, Ontiveros; Moreno

Betting & Match Odds

Barcelona are strong 2/7 favourites to win this match with bet365 . Villarreal are an 8/1 outshot, while the draw is on offer at 11/2.

Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.