Barcelona vs Villarreal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha|
Ousmane Dembele Barcelona 2022-23Getty
Primera DivisiónBarcelona vs VillarrealBarcelonaVillarreal

How to watch and stream Barcelona against Villarreal in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Barcelona will look to bounce back from their Clasico setback against Real Madrid as they host Villarreal in a La Liga contest at Camp Nou on Thursday. Xavi's men were beaten 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu and have won only one of their last four games in all competitions.

The Clasico defeat brought an end to the Blaugrana's seven-game winning streak in the league.

Meanwhile, Unai Emery's outfit registered a much-needed 2-0 win over Osasuna to pick their first league victory in five games. The Yellow Submarine have also booked their spot in the Europa Conference League round of 16.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Barcelona vs Villarreal date & kick-off time

Game:

Barcelona vs Villarreal

Date:

October 20, 2022

Kick-off:

3pm ET / 8pm BST / 12:30am IST (Oct 21)

Venue:

Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona

Stream:

fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Barcelona vs Villarreal on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN+.

Premier Sports 2 and LaLigaTV will showcase Barcelona vs Villarreal on TV in the UK.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports18 and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

U.S.

NA

fuboTV, ESPN+

UK

Premier Sports 2

LaLigaTV

India

Sports18 - 1 SD/HD

Voot Select

Barcelona squad & team news

Still no sign of Ronald Araujo, Memphis Depay and Andreas Christensen returning to action anytime soon for Barca.

With games coming in quick succession, including a crucial European clash against Bayern, there may be some rotation in the squad with the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Eric Garcia among those likely to be rested for the midweek clash.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Alba, Pique, Kounde, Roberto; Pedri, Busquets, Gavi; Fati, Lewandowski, Torres

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas

Defenders

Bellerin, Pique, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Garcia, Balde

Midfielders

Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Kessie, Roberto, De Jong

Forwards

Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha

Villarreal team news and squad

The visitors are boosted by the return of Alberto Moreno in the Osasuna win after a seven-month injury layoff, but the defender may not start at Camp Nou.

Gerard Moreno, Francis Coquelin and Juan Foyth make the club's injury list, while Emery may be tempted to bring in Jose Luis Morales after his six goals and three assists in Europe.

Villarreal possible XI: Rulli; Pedraza, Torres, Albiol, Femenia; Parejo, Capoue, Lo Celso; Morales, Danjuma, Baena

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Rulli, Jorgensen, Reina

Defenders

Torres, Cuenca, Mandi, Albiol, Pedraza, Mojica, A. Moreno, Femenia

Midfielders

Capoue, Lo Celso, Trigueros, Parejo, Morlanes, Baena, Pino

Forwards

Chukwueze, Jackson, Danjuma, Morales

Which is the best continental European league?

36764 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Which is the best continental European league?

  • 73%La Liga
  • 8%Bundesliga
  • 12%Serie A
  • 7%Ligue 1
36764 Votes
Play the only 2022/23 game with the official league on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

Editors' Picks