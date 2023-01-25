Barcelona vs Real Sociedad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch Barcelona against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States and India.

Barcelona are set to welcome Real Sociedad in a Copa del Rey quarter-final clash at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

The Blaugrana are on a 11-game unbeaten run as the Spanish Super Cup champions, having secured a 3-0 win over Ceuta in the Copa del Rey round of 16, registered a 1-0 league victory over Getafe on Sunday.

On the other hand, Real Sociedad will be eyeing their 10th successive win in all competitions - apart from the midseason friendlies - as Imanol Alguacil's men beat Mallorca 1-0 to get here, and come into the tie on the back of a 2-0 league win against Rayo Vallecano over the weekend.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad date & kick-off time

Game: Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Date: January 25, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30 am IST (Jan 26) Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

The Copa del Rey game between Barcelona and Real Sociedad is not selected for broadcast in the United Kingdom (UK), but fans can follow the updates via Barca's match centre.

The game will neither be televised nor streamed in India, too.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A ESPN+ UK N/A N/A India N/A N/A

Barcelona team news & squad

Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres are back after serving their La Liga suspensions. Ansu Fati may lose his place to Lewandowski and given the strength of the opponent compared to facing Ceuta in the round of 16 last week, Xavi will be expected to field a more familiar XI.

Andreas Christensen is a doubt after appearing to have hurt his hamstring in the Getafe win on Sunday, with Ronald Araujo to provide cover in the former's absence.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Garcia, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Position Players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Pena Defenders Bellerin, Araujo, Christensen, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Garcia, Balde Midfielders Busquets, Pedri, Kessie, Roberto, De Jong, Gavi Forwards Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha

Real Sociedad team news & squad

Alex Sola, Mikel Merino, Ander Guevara, Andoni Gorosabel, Jon Pacheco, Sadiq Umar, Martín Merquelanz and Mohamed-Ali Cho are all out injured.

Mikel Oyarzabal is tipped to fill in the void left by Merino who got injured in the round of 16 win over Mallorca, while Takefusa Kubo would be available after being left out for last weekend's tie against Rayo Vallecano, as the Japanese player has looked good in full training.

Martin Zubimendi, who is reportedly a Barcelona transfer target, returns from suspension.

Real Sociedad Possible XI: Remiro; Elustondo, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Rico; Mendez, Illarramendi, Zubimendi; Silva; Sorloth, Oyarzabal