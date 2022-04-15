Barcelona star Pedri set for lengthy time out with torn hamstring injury suffered in Europa League exit
Barcelona have confirmed midfielder Pedri suffered a torn hamstring during their Europa League defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.
The Spain international had to be substituted in the second-half of the quarter-final second leg and was replaced by Frenkie de Jong.
Barca coach Xavi admitted after the game that there was "very bad news" around the latest fitness issue for the 19-year-old and the club has since confirmed that he will be ruled out for the time being.
Editors' Picks
- 'We footballers can use our voices' - USMNT ace Richards speaks out on climate change and racism
- Is injury-ravaged Ibrahimovic heading for retirement? AC Milan face major call on contract extension
- Injury issues and Ronaldo's return: Why Cavani's Man Utd career is limping to conclusion
- How Conte turned Kane into the best player in the world right now
How long is Pedri out?
An update from the club read: "Tests on Friday morning have revealed that Pedri has ruptured the femoral biceps in his left hamstring.
"It means he will be unavailable for selection until he recovers from the injury."
Pedri's hamstring woes
This is not the first hamstring issue Pedri has sustained since his breakthrough at Barcelona. He was out of action for an extended period earlier this season because of a similar problem.
He had been missing since August and only returned to first-team action in January this year. The Barca youth academy graduate has been limited to just 22 appearances in all competitions as a result.