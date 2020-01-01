Barcelona sign Braithwaite in €18m transfer from Leganes

The Blaugrana have succeeded in adding an extra striker to their ranks after losing Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez through long-term injuries

have announced the signing of Danish striker Martin Braithwaite from for €18 million (£15m/$19m).

Braithwaite has committed to a four-year deal with the Spanish champions, which includes a buy-out clause of €300 million (£252m/$324m).

The Blaugrana met the buy-out clause in Braitwaite's contract with Leganes on Thursday morning, and he will be officially presented at Camp Nou later in the day.

The 28-year-old completed a permanent move to Leganes from in the summer of 2019, after a successful six-month loan spell at Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

Braithwaite was a fixture in Javier Aguirre's line up this season, scoring six goals in 24 appearances despite the fact the club are in the middle of an intense relegation battle.

He will now be charged with contributing to Barca's pursuit of a third successive league title and glory, and could be in line for his debut against on Saturday.

