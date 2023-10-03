Barcelona's entire squad is for sale! La Liga giants will listen to offers for all first-team players this summer as financial troubles continue

Barcelona will reportedly listen to offers for all first team players as the club still finds themselves above La Liga's spending limit.

Barcelona need to sell

Still above La Liga's FFP rules

Fati or Garcia will be sacrificed

WHAT HAPPENED? The Catalan club continue to find themselves in a financial mess as they are still operating above the €270m (£234m/$282m) La Liga-imposed annual spending limit. Their move to the Olympic Stadium, as Camp Nou undergoes renovation, has reduced their income, further complicating matters. According to Sport, the club is ready to sacrifice an important piece of the jigsaw. The decision will be taken by sporting director Deco, who will look to sell among players who have had the least minutes. The club have no intention of activating another financial lever and hence they are looking to balance their books by putting players up for sale.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona want to get rid of Ansu Fati but for that, the forward must play true to his potential at Brighton. Although he has had a nervy start with the Seagulls, the club hopes that he can find his feet soon enough so that they can get a good price for him next summer.

Barcelona are also open to selling a centre-back and they are pinning their hopes on Eric Garcia who has been an assuring presence for Girona this season in their backline. However, if they are not able to find a good price for them then the team management will look at other options in midfield or attack to raise significant funds from the sale.

WHAT NEXT? Deco will commence operation clear-out next summer so that the rhythm of the squad is not hampered in January. However, in the short term, the focus remains on the Champions League clash against Porto on Wednesday evening.