Barcelona defender Araujo leaves hospital following concussion treatment after being stretchered onto ambulance at Camp Nou after collision with Gavi
Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has been released from hospital after being stretchered onto an ambulance on Tuesday during a match against Celta Vigo after a mid-air collision with Gavi.
Both players attempted a header on a looping ball in the 63rd minute, but Araujo contacted Gavi's skull instead of the ball.
Araujo stood up and tried to play on before collapsing on the field, and Barcelona have announced he suffered a concussion and was sent for further testing.
What have Barcelona said about Araujo?
Araujo spent the night in hospital, but Barcelona confirmed that the defender was released on Wednesday after more scans.
An update on the club's website read: "Tests carried out on the first team player Ronald Araujo have been satisfactory and he has been released from hospital. His recovery will dictate his return."