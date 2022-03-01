Barcelona press ahead with plans to sign AC Milan midfielder Kessie on free transfer

Barcelona are pressing ahead with plans to capture Milan midfield Franck Kessie on a free transfer this summer, GOAL understands.

The Ivory Coast international has spent the last five seasons with the Serie A giants, having played his entire professional career in Italy to date.

But so far, the 25-year-old has failed to come to an agreement over new terms with Stefano Pioli's side, leaving Xavi's Barca ready to pounce and make a cut-price move for the playmaker.

What has been reported?

Kessie is looking to move on from San Siro after five years with the Rossoneri - and a move to a more ambitious Blaugrana outfit could well appeal to the Ivory Coast international.

For Barca, it remains a further win for the cash-strapped club if they can convince him to sign, given their well-documented issues over the past year when it comes to financial matters, having seen them navigate the market with a slew of free transfers.

But while Xavi eyes Kessie to play a different role than one currently within his squad, the Catalan outfit are also aware that Milan could yet table an improved offer despite Kessie having knocked back several rounds of fresh terms - and could be persuaded to prolong his career in Italy.

Kessie's career so far

Having made the move to Atalanta's youth ranks in 2014, the 25-year-old enjoyed a breakout season on loan with Cesena in Serie B across the 2015-16 term, before returning to La Dea for the following season.

Article continues below

He spent just one year more with them in Bergamo however, before he was loaned out to Milan on a two-year deal with an obligation to buy in 2017.

There, he truly helped make his name, emerging as a key player at San Siro while reaping further international selection with the Ivory Coast, including three AFCON selections and as a member of their squad at Tokyo 2020.

Further reading

a

a