Barcelona's possible opponents in the Europa League round of 32 following early Champions League exit

Inter's win at home to Viktoria Plzen confirmed Barcelona's place in the Europa League - here is a look at their route to the round of 16.

Barca out of UCL following Inter win

They now enter Europa League playoffs

Ineligible to face other Spanish teams

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona find themselves eliminated from the group stages of the Champions League following Inter's 4-0 rout of Viktoria Plzen. The Catalan side must now enter a playoff to feature in the the Europa League's round of 16.

Here, Xavi's side will take on other third-placed teams from the Champions League, as well as those that qualified second in the Europa League group stage. They will not be eligible to feature against other Spanish sides due to UEFA regulations.

WHY DID IT HAPPEN? Barca crashed out to the Europa League on Wednesday night without kicking a ball. They needed Viktoria Plzen to defeat second-placed Inter at San Siro, before going on to win against group leaders Bayern Munich at Camp Nou. The Italians were victorious, however, confirming Barca's third-place finish and relegating them to the Europa League for the second year running.

