Barcelona plan to play Lionel Messi in MIDFIELD if he secures sensational return to Camp Nou from PSG

Barcelona are reportedly drawing up plans that would see Lionel Messi fill a midfield playmaking post for them if he were to return to Camp Nou.

Argentine left for France in 2021

Contract running down at Parc des Princes

Set to hit free agency in the summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Speculation regarding a possible retracing of steps to Catalunya for the Argentine icon has been mounting in intensity as his contract at Paris Saint-Germain runs down. With no fresh terms agreed in France as yet, the 35-year-old could drop into the free agent pool this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca are understandably keeping a close eye on events in Paris, with Messi having previously registered 672 goals for them while claiming 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns. Mundo Deportivo claims that the 2022 World Cup winner has already spoken to number of figures in the Blaugrana dressing room regarding a potential return to Spanish football.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is also suggested that Barca boss Xavi is eager to see a deal put in place, as he would like to see Messi drop out of his usual free-roaming attacking post and into a deeper creative role. The current leaders of La Liga have profited from a four-man midfield system this season and believe Messi would slot seamlessly into that group.

WHAT NEXT? The major stumbling block for Barca at present is Financial Fair Play regulations, with some serious cost-cutting measures needing to be put in place before a move for Messi can be considered – with a number of players expected to be offloaded in the summer transfer window as the Catalan giants seek to balance their books.