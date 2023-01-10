Barcelona ordered to pay Matheus Fernandes €8.5m for unfair dismissal

Barcelona have been ordered to pay former player Matheus Fernandes €8.5 million (£7.5m/$9.1m) for unlawfully terminating his contract 18 months ago.

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona signed Matheus on the last day of the 2020 January transfer window, tying him down to an initial five-year deal, but terminated his contract 18 months later. The Brazilian swiftly took the Blaugrana to court, alleging that the club owed him a significant chunk of compensation. This week, Matheus officially won the case and the courts have ordered Barcelona to pay the 24-year-old the €8.5m he is owed, as reported by Cadena SER.

Now playing for side Red Bill Bragantino, Matheus had a torrid time at Camp Nou. He only played 17 minutes in a Barca shirt after being signed for €10m (£7.5/$10.7m) to very little fanfare.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Matheus is one of the last bad financial acts of former club president Josep Bartomeu. He was infamous for the financial mismanagement that almost bankrupted the club, and his transfer dealings were a big part of the problem. Matheus was one of those purchases gone wrong.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Barca issued a blunt club statement at the time of the Brazilian's departure, which read: "FC Barcelona has informed Brazilian player Matheus Fernandes that the club no longer requires his services and is terminating the contract he had until June 2025."

WHAT NEXT FOR MATHEUS? The Brazilian is keeping his career ticking in his country's first tier. Regardless of how successful the next few years may be, there's a big chunk of cash heading his way.