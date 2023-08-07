Payday for Barcelona? Catalans keeping track of Philippe Coutinho's situation at Aston Villa amid Saudi interest as they eye huge sell-on percentage

Barcelona are eyeing a sell-on percentage from Philippe Coutinho's transfer as Aston Villa look to sell him this summer.

Barcelona eye sell-on percentage from Coutinho sale

Aston Villa looking to sell the Brazilian

Coutinho wanted by several Saudi clubs

WHAT HAPPENED? If the Claret and Blue manage to offload the Brazilian midfielder this season, Barcelona are set to earn 50 per cent of that transaction. When the Catalan giants sold Coutinho to the Premier League side permanently last summer for €20m, they had included a clause in the deal that they would earn half of the money from Coutinho's future transfer, according to ED.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Coutinho is wanted by several clubs from Qatar and Saudi Arabia as Aston Villa are looking to secure in excess of €20m from the player's transfer. In June right after Steven Gerrard joined Al-Ettifaq as their manager, it was reported that the Reds legend could sign his former teammate at the Saudi Pro League club. A deal, though, is yet to materialise.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 31-year-old had a forgettable outing for Aston Villa last season as he managed to score just once in 22 games. But despite his poor form, clubs from the Middle East are chasing him.

WHAT NEXT FOR PHILIPPE COUTINHO? After playing for 30 minutes in Aston Villa's final pre-season game against Valencia on Sunday, Coutinho could feature in Unai Emery's starting line-up in the club's season opener against Newcastle on Saturday.