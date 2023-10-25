Barcelona star Joao Felix issues swift injury update after limping off against Shakhtar Donetsk ahead of Saturday's Clasico clash with Real Madrid

Barcelona loanee Joao Felix has allayed fears he will miss El Clasico after limping off against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Felix limped off against Shakhtar

Concerns he would miss El Clasico

Portuguese downplays an injury

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old was withdrawn in the 75th minute of Barca's 2-1 win over Shakhtar in the Champions League on Wednesday. Fans on social media were concerned he would miss Saturday's clash with Real Madrid in La Liga but the Portuguese international has downplayed those fears.

WHAT THEY SAID: He said in an Instagram story: "I am fine. It was just a bump. Recover and prepare for the next game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Felix joined on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid earlier this season, scoring three goals and bagging four assists in all competitions since then. If he is able to feature against Carlo Ancelotti's team, that will be a big boost for the Catalan outfit, who sit one point and two places behind their bitter rivals in the league. While Felix could be fit, team-mate Frenkie de Jong will not feature due to an ankle injury.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? After the Madrid game, Barca take on Real Sociedad in La Liga on November 4.