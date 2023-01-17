Barcelona interested in signing Man City captain Gundogan on free transfer with Kante hopes fading

Barcelona are eyeing up Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Barcelona have shown 'serious interest' in snapping up Gundogan from City at the end of the season with the midfielder's contract due to expire, according to The Telegraph. The report states that the club are looking to bolster their midfield ranks with free transfers, and while they did consider N'Golo Kante, he now looks set to pen a new deal at Chelsea.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: La Blaugrana are still in a tight financial situation after years of spending and wish to improve head coach Xavi's squad through Bosman deals. Hopes of signing 32-year-old Gundogan hinge on whether or not he chooses to extend his stay at City, having signed for the club in 2016 - Pep Guardiola's first piece of business as City manager.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The German midfielder has been instrumental for City since joining the club and took on the role of captain following Fernandinho's departure last summer, but he hasn't shied away from discussing his ambition of finding a new challenge.

WHAT NEXT FOR GUNDOGAN? A move to Barcelona, while not holding the same gravitas as it once did, would still be a tremendous next step for Gundogan as he enters the twilight of his exceptional career. But for now, the focus is firmly on trying to help his City side claw their way back to the top of the Premier League, having already admitted that something isn't quite right among the squad.