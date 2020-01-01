Barcelona hopeful of signing Getafe star Angel outside of transfer window in bid to replace Dembele and Suarez

The 32-year-old has been in fine goalscoring form for high-flying Getafe this season, and his release clause is easily attainable for Barca

are looking to sign top scorer Angel Rodriguez outside of the transfer window as they try to replace injured attacking duo Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

Barca’s attempts to replace Suarez during the January window proved fruitless as a late move for ’s Rodrigo broke down, and interest in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Fernando Llorente among others failed to materialise.

Sources have confirmed to Goal that Angel has been identified as the next target, though Getafe president Angel Torres Sanchez declined to comment on the matter.

More teams

Angel is believed to have a €10 million (£8m/$11m) release clause, and is well known to Ramon Planes, assistant to sporting director Eric Abidal, from his time at Getafe.

How can Barcelona sign Angel if the transfer window is closed?

clubs can sign players outside the transfer window if a member of their squad suffers a long-term injury during the season, but must receive dispensation from the Spanish FA (RFEF) to do so.

LFP discipline code article 124.3 states that the expected absence for the injury must be five months or more for approval to be given.

The transfer must take place between two Spanish clubs, so an overseas player would not be an option.

The injury must have occurred after the end of the most recent transfer window, meaning it is Dembele's situation which will be considered rather than Suarez'.

The Frenchman has suffered a torn hamstring, though an expected return date has not yet been announced by the club.

Barca would have 15 days to complete the transfer. Dembele would not receive another license to play this season, even if he returns to fitness before the end of the campaign.

Suarez, meanwhile, has undergone surgery on a serious knee injury and could miss the rest of the season as a result.

If an exemption is granted by the RFEF, the €10m fee for Angel should not present any obstacle as Barca’s attacking crisis deepens.

Quique Setien’s side had also considered the likes of ’s former forward Cristhian Stuani, Loren Moron of , and even a recall for former talisman David Villa.

However, it is the experienced Angel that they will turn to.

Article continues below

Formerly of Tenerife, Elche and Real Zaragoza among others, Rodriguez had a short spell with B earlier in his career and has been with Getafe since the summer of 2017.

He has been in impressive form this season, netting 13 goals in 27 games in all competitions.

Getafe are flying high in La Liga, just seven points behind Barca in third, and will face in the last 32 of the .