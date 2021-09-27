Barcelona held Herrera transfer talks but were unable to take PSG midfielder back to La Liga

A return to Spain for the 32-year-old has been mooted on a regular basis, particularly during his time at Manchester United

Ander Herrera has enjoyed an impressive start to the 2021-22 campaign at Paris Saint-Germain, but the midfielder's father has admitted to holding transfer talks with Barcelona in the recent past.

The 32-year-old Spain international has seen a return to his homeland mooted on a regular basis since leaving Athletic Club, particularly during his days at Manchester United.

The summer of 2018 delivered the most intense rumours regarding interest from Camp Nou, but Herrera also saw a switch speculated on in the most recent window as he faces fierce competition for places at Parc des Princes.

What has been said?

Herrera's father, Pedro, admits a move to Barca has been discussed, but no deal was done with the Catalan giants.

He told L'Equipe: "At one point, Ander was in contact with Barca and, for various reasons, it did not happen.

"But he does not fail because he has never worn the colours of one of the three greats of Spain because, in his eyes, the biggest club in the country is Zaragoza, where he started."

Will Herrera return to his roots?

Herrera has started the current season with four goals and two assists through 10 appearances in all competitions, with the Spaniard catching the eye in a star-studded squad that includes Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi.

He is tied to a contract through to 2024 and should expect to be kept around if impressive standards can be maintained.

A return to his roots in Zaragoza will be made at some stage, although Pedro Herrera has ruled out a future bid for presidency at a club stuck in the Spanish second tier at present.

Article continues below

He added: "He [Ander] has always been in contact with the mayor of the city, participates in and even finances various educational, humanitarian and hospital projects since Covid emerged.

"Will he become president of Real Zaragoza? I do not expect that. But being an influential manager or one of the shareholders is almost certain."

Further reading