The legend returns to Barcelona! Deco confirmed as sporting director ahead of Mateu Alemany departure

Former Barcelona midfielder Deco has returned to the club as sporing director with Mateu Alemany set to depart.

Deco returns to Barcelona

Former midfielder made over 100 appearances

Current director of sport Alemany to step aside

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Portugal midfielder played for Barcelona between 2004 and 2008, winning the Champions League in 2006. He retired from the game in 2013, and subsequently became an agent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is Deco's first time in the director of sport role, and Barcelona state that he will work alongside the outgoing current incumbent Alemany until the end of the transfer window, at which point Alemany will step aside.

WHAT NEXT FOR DECO? The aim for Deco will be to try to bring in some new signings before the end of the window. With Real Madrid making a big splash in signing Jude Bellingham, the pressure is on the Catalans to retain their La Liga title.