Barcelona make contact over Morata loan transfer as Blaugrana eye Depay sale to Juventus

Barcelona have made contact with Alvaro Morata's entourage, GOAL can confirm, with the Blaugrana keen to take over the final six months of the striker's loan at Juventus and willing to sell Memphis Depay to the Serie A side to sweeten the deal.

Morata's time in Italy is coming to an end, as Juve have no intention of exercising their right to purchase the striker outright for €35 million (£29m/$40m) from parent club Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.

His potential availability has therefore not gone unnoticed at Camp Nou, with new boss Xavi keen to add a tried-and-tested number nine to his own ranks. The Old Lady, however, are unconvinced by Netherlands international Depay.

What is the situation?

Members of the Barca hierarchy have contacted Morata’s representatives in order to gauge interest in a return to his home country, having been away in Italy since he was loaned to Juventus last year.

Having succeeded Ronald Koeman in charge, Xavi is looking to course-correct the club’s season, with the Blaugrana – much like Juve – caught in something of a rut, and a traditional striker viewed as an integral part of that transition.

Such is the pressing urgency, the club are hoping that they may be able to convince the Bianconeri to part ways with Morata midway through the season and are trying to use Depay – who has struggled to fully deliver on his promise at the Catalan outfit – as a bargaining chip.

Will Juve bite for swap?

As mentioned, the Bianconeri have doubts over Depay, specifically his physical state, with the forward having been sidelined with a thigh muscle injury since early December.

Separately, Morata is contracted to Atletico through to 2023, meaning Barca would also have to reach an agreement with Diego Simeone's side before a move to Camp Nou could be completed.

As such, those complications present a barrier to any potential deal being struck between the three clubs before the end of the January transfer window

