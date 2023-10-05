Will Robert Lewandowski miss El Clasico? Barcelona confirm striker sidelined with sprained ankle after Champions League clash

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has been sidelined after injuring his ankle while playing against Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 35-year-old striker was forced out of Barcelona's 1-0 Champions League victory over Porto due to an ankle injury and was replaced by Ferran Torres. The club offered an update on his fitness on Thursday in a statement: "Tests carried out this morning have revealed that Robert Lewandowski has a left ankle sprain. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewandowski's injury will prevent him from playing against Granada on Sunday and there are fears he could miss a month, according to The Athletic. The striker is described as being a "major doubt" for the crunch match against Real Madrid at the end of the month. Lewandowski is also expected to miss games against Athletic Bilbao and Shakhtar Donetsk after the international break.

Poland will also have to cope without their star forward for vital Euro 2024 qualifying matches against the Faroe Islands and Moldova. Poland are currently two points behind the Czech Republic, who are in the last qualification slot in Group E.

WHAT NEXT? Ferran Torres is likely to come into the starting XI to replace Lewandowski. The forward came off the bench to take over from Lewandowski against Porto and scored the winner.