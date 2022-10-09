Barcelona confirm Griezmann deal with Atletico is complete as Laporta says levers 'saved the club'

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany has confirmed that Antoine Griezmann will join Atletico Madrid on a permanent basis.

WHAT HAPPENED? The two clubs have renegotiated the terms of Griezmann's loan, which included a €40m (£35m/$39m) purchase option, and have now reached an agreement. Alemany has confirmed the forward will depart in a deal worth €20m (£17.5m/$19.7m) plus variables. The French forward will also take a 25 per cent pay cut to re-join Diego Simeone's side on a permanent basis. The move will free up space on the wage bill which will help Barca's ongoing financial difficulties.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Deal has been completed this week, it’s done for €20/25m depending on bonuses," Alemany told the club's Ordinary General Assembly. "It’s a massive, extraordinary deal for us because of Griezmann's salary — and same for [Philippe] Coutinho."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The transfer follows a summer of hectic transfer activity at Camp Nou, which was financed by Barcelona's activation of a series of economic levers. President Joan Laporta also hailed the decision to sell off assets and told the General Assembly his board's financial decisions "have saved the club''.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's side will move back to the top of the table in Spain on Sunday if they can beat Celta Vigo at Camp Nou.