'He is a Barcelona legend!' - Xavi expresses gratitude for Pique after final Camp Nou outing ends in victory

Barcelona are "very grateful" to legendary defender Gerard Pique, coach Xavi said after the veteran played his final game at Camp Nou on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The defender announced his retirement from the game this week and was given a great send-off as his side ran out 2-0 winners against Almeria on Saturday. The home crowd gave Pique a standing ovation as he went off the field and after the match he gave a speech to say goodbye to the supporters.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We wanted to say goodbye to him in the best way possible," Xavi said after the match. "I think he had a great game, showing what he is. The bigger the match for him, the better he performs. I have already told him that he is a Barca legend and we are very grateful for what he has given to the club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pique played 85 minutes of the league clash and hugged his team-mates as he was substituted off. Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong got the goals as Xavi's men sealed the three points to keep the pressure on Real Madrid in La Liga.

DID YOU KNOW? Only four Barcelona players made more appearances in La Liga than the 422 that Gerard Pique racked up for the club and only Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta won more than the 30 trophies he collected.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's men are in action again on Tuesday when they face Osasuna in La Liga.