Barbra Banda's strike seals Chinese Women's Super League top four finish for Shanghai Shengli

The Zambian put up another fine display as their side progressed to the second round after Shandong Sports Lottery's triumph on Friday

Barbra Banda gave an assist and was on target for Shanghai Shengli as they defeated Shandong Sports Lottery 3-1 to confirm their top-four place in the Chinese Women's Super League on Friday.

Shanghai went into their ninth encounter of the season with huge comfort, knowing that their top-four spot was secured following a 7-0 thrashing of Hebei Fortune in their last outing.

The Zambia international also made a huge impact in their fine run as she bagged the second hat-trick of her debut season, against Hebei, to take her goal tally to 11 in eight outings for Shanghai.

On their part, Shandong were aiming to finish as high as possible, having missed the chance to make the top four, and were four points behind fourth-placed Beijing Beikong with a game to go.

Shandong could not find the net early on but held their nerve until Yan Jinjin stole the ball from a defender to break the deadlock on the 44th minute, ensuring Shanghai went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

However, Li Ying struck from a free-kick to level the score for Shandong in the 55th minute but the celebrations did not last as Banda netted to recover the lead for Shanghai three minutes later.

The visitors' hopes for a comeback were dashed when Banda dribbled past three defenders to set up Zhang Xin, who scored the third of the match in the 77th minute to seal the hosts' victory.

Banda's latest goal marked her 12th of the season in nine matches for Shanghai and keeps her at the top of the scorers' chart, although she is tied with Argentine striker Sole Jaimes for Changchun.

The result means Shanghai ended the first round as runners-up with 24 points from nine matches - one behind leaders Wuhan.

Having finished in the top four, Banda and her Chinese outfit will now compete in a four-team tournament for the league diadem.