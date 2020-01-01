Barbra Banda hits hat-trick as Shanghai Shengli thrash Beijing Phoenix

The Zambian bagged a hat-trick for her team as they moved two points clear on the Chinese log after Tuesday's victory

Barbra Banda hit her first competitive treble for Shanghai Shengli this season as they claimed a 4-1 triumph over Beijing Phoenix in a Chinese Women's Super League contest on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has been a standout for Shanghai this season since joining from Spanish side Logrono during the 2020 winter transfer, scoring five goals in five matches in the Chinese top-flight.

Despite failing to find the net for the first time of the campaign, the Zambian provided an assist in Shanghai's 3-0 win over Jiangsu Sunning in the last outing and continued with her form against Beijing this week.

More teams

Banda handed Shanghai an early lead from the spot after she calming converted a penalty won by Chu Qiao with five minutes into the match.

Tang Jiali sent through a fine pass to Banda inside the area and the Zambia international went on to bag her second of the match five minutes later.

However, Zhang Xinyue struck from a free-kick to pull one back for Beijing and cut the lead of Shanghai to one goal at half-time.

After the restart, Jiali scored from a penalty to add the third for Shanghai to recover their two-goal lead in the 63rd minute.

Article continues below

Two minutes from time, Banda in her usual fashion, outran the Beijing defenders before hitting her treble to complete Shanghai's rout.

With her treble, the Zambia international has now scored eight goals in six outings for Shanghai Shengli side in her debut season.

The result also means Shanghai have moved two points clear at the top of the table with 18 points from six matches, and they will face Temwa Chawinga and her second-placed Wuhan in their next fixture on Saturday.