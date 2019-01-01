Banyana Banyana fitness trainer Berdien confirms contact from Sredojevic’s Zamalek

The experienced fitness trainer has revealed coach Micho is interested in taking him to Egypt

Banyana Banyana fitness trainer Riedoh Berdien has confirmed he has been approached by Egyptian giants to work with former coach Milutin Sredojevic.

Having worked with the Serbian mentor in African countries such as The Gambia, and Togo, Berdien revealed to Goal he has been approached by the Egyptian giants but he is focusing on The Gambian national side.

The experienced trainer has also worked with a number of Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs such as , as well as having a stint in Botswana.

“I have been contacted by Zamalek and coach Micho Milutin [Sredojevic] with a possibility for joining them in the coming weeks,” Berdien told Goal.

“Zamalek is a big club so one needs to make big decisions, currently I am busy with The Gambia national team. So, we will have to see what happens.

“I don’t have a full-time contract with the Gambia,” he concluded.

After starting the 2019/20 PSL season with the Buccaneers, ‘Micho’ resigned at Mayfair after their second PSL match against SuperSport United to whom they lost 3-0 in Mpumalanga last month.