Ban for flare throwing to delay Richarlison’s Spurs debut after £50m transfer from Everton
Richarlison is going to have to be patient in pursuit of a debut for Tottenham on the back of his £50 million ($60m) transfer from Everton, with the Brazilian being stung with a one-match ban for throwing a lit flare.
On May 1, during a Premier League outing for the Toffees against Chelsea, the 25-year-old took goal celebrations too far.
He is now paying the price for that, with the Football Association hitting him with a misconduct suspension.
More to follow...