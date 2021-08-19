Bamford signs contract extension at Leeds through to 2026

The striker was linked with Tottenham earlier this summer, but has now pledged his long-term future to the Whites

Patrick Bamford has signed a contract extension with Leeds United which will see him remain at Elland Road through to 2026.

Bamford initially joined Leeds from Middlesborough in 2018, and has since helped the club regain their Premier League status while nailing down a key role in Marcelo Bielsa's set-up.

The 27-year-old, whose goals fired the Whites to a respectable ninth-place top-flight finish in 2021-22, has now committed to a new long-term deal that ensures he will spend the prime years of his career in Yorkshire.

What's been said?

Bamford is glad to have committed his long-term future to Leeds, who he is hopeful can go on to push for European qualification in the coming years.

"It was something that was spoken about at the end of last season, I wanted to try and get it sorted as soon as possible before this season started," he has told LUTV. "It dragged on a bit because of the Euros, everyone was busy. It took a bit of time but I'm really happy to finally have tied down my long-term future.

"As a person, I'm always wanting to improve and am always chasing something else. It's almost like we're growing at the same rate. The club wants to get back to where it was, hopefully reaching Europe at some point, but that's my ambition as well.

"So while they are matching, it is obviously perfectly suited."

Bamford's England goal

Bamford was also asked whether he is targeting a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, to which he responded: "I always set myself targets and there are things that I would like to achieve before leaving football. And they [European football and an England call-up] are two of them.

"But the main thing is to keep pushing on and being ambitious and seeing how far we can get in terms of a team and individually."

Bamford's Leeds record

Bamford has appeared in 111 games across all competitions for Leeds over the past three years, scoring 43 goals.

17 of those efforts came last term as he showed he can deliver the goods in the Premier League, and the experienced forward has also set up a further 14 goals for his team-mates.

