Ballon d’Or-winning former Inter & Barcelona star Luis Suarez passes away at the age of 88

Former Inter and Barcelona star Luis Suarez has passed away at the age of 88.

The legendary midfielder, who was known as Luisito, has been described by Serie A giants Inter as “the perfect player who, through his talent, inspired generations”.

Suarez, who earned 32 caps for Spain and helped them to savour European Championship glory in 1964, is best remembered for his iconic spell at San Siro.

He joined Inter in 1961 and would spend nine memorable years in Milan.

Suarez contributed significantly to the Nerazzurri winning three Serie A titles, two European Cups and a couple of Intercontinental Cups.

Prior to linking up with Inter, six seasons were spent on the books at Barcelona.

Two La Liga crowns were captured there, with Suarez also a legendary figure at Camp Nou.

It was during his time with the Blaugrana, in 1960, that he became the first – and so far only – male Spanish-born player to claim the prestigious Ballon d’Or.

Suarez played out the final three years of his career in Italy with Sampdoria, before moving in to coaching.

He returned to Inter on three occasions as a manager, but was unable to replicate the success of his playing days.

Spells were also taken in as coach of the Spain U21 side and the senior national team.