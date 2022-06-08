Bale: Wales must learn dark arts before World Cup

The winger urged his team to treat their defeat against Netherlands as a learning experience

Gareth Bale says Wales must to learn the "dark arts" ahead of the World Cup after conceding late against Netherlands on Wednesday in the Nations League to lose 2-1.

Wout Weghorst struck deep into stoppage time to secure the result for the the Dutch moments after Wales had equalised.

Bale felt his squad could have been more cynical in the build-up to the Netherlands' winner by fouling midfielder Frenkie de Jong before he could progress the ball forwards to spark the last-gasp chance.

What did Bale say after Wales lost to Netherlands?

Teun Koopmeiners gave the visitors the lead early in the second half before Rhys Norrington-Davies levelled in stoppage time, just moments before Weghorst had the final word.

"It was a difficult game as we didn't have a full-strength squad but the boys that came in worked hard," Bale told S4C after the match.

"To get the equaliser and to then concede was gutting but we have to learn the dark arts to take [De Jong] down. We need to use this as a learning experience. If that happens again in the World Cup, we need to do what we need to do.

"We are in Group A as we deserve to be here and to test ourselves against the world's best. If you are in the tier below you probably get away with that late chance but when you play the top teams and don't do the things you need to do you get punished.

"It's hard to take but we are a young team."

What next for Wales?

Wales have now lost both of their Nations League matches of the current campaign, having previously been beaten by Poland.

However, they managed to beat Ukraine in the World Cup qualifying play-off last week to secure a spot in the World Cup.

Wales are in action again on Saturday when they face Belgium in the Nations League.

They will then come up against Netherlands on June 14.

