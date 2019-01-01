Bale to ‘keep trying’ in Real Madrid power struggle with Zidane

The Wales international's agent maintains that no summer switch is being sought despite the man in charge at the Bernabeu favouring other options

Gareth Bale is prepared to “keep trying” at , says his agent, with the international not about to walk away from his contract despite regular snubs from Zinedine Zidane.

A difficult relationship between player and coach at the Santiago Bernabeu has carried over from the 2017-18 campaign.

Zidane took to benching Bale towards the end of his previous reign in the Spanish capital, with the 29-year-old forced to make a stunning contribution in a final win over as a substitute.

The departure of a French tactician last summer, along with that of Cristiano Ronaldo, appeared to have paved the way for Bale to make a more telling contribution to the Real cause.

He has, however, endured more struggles for form and fitness and is now generating intense transfer talk ahead of the summer window.

Zidane has not called upon Bale’s services since April 28, with the Welshman omitted completely from matchday squads, and has suggested that an exit call has been made.

Jonathan Barnett, Bale’s representative, maintains that is not the case and that his client – who has been linked with Manchester United, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain – is focused on honouring a long-term contract.

He told ESPN FC: "Gareth is fine.

"He is still a Real player with three years left on his contract.

"He has always been clear about that. And if he is picked he will play."

Pressed further on what could happen if Bale continues to be frozen out, Barnett added: "You would have to ask Mr Zidane what he wants to do.

"But Gareth will keep trying."

Bale, who moved to Madrid in 2013, has made 42 appearances across all competitions this season.

That is his best return since 2014-15, while he has also contributed 14 goals to the collective cause – passing the 100 mark for the Blancos in the process.

He has, however, been unable to inspire Real to more major silverware, as they prepare to end the campaign empty-handed, and has failed to fill the void created by Ronaldo’s switch to in the summer of 2018.