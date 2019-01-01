Bale ‘not ecstatic’ at Real Madrid but has not asked to leave, says agent of Tottenham-linked star

The Wales international continues to be linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, but his representative says no request has been lodged

Gareth Bale is “not ecstatic” at , admits his agent Jonathan Barnett, but the international has “never asked to leave” the giants.

Speculation surrounding the 30-year-old’s future continues to rage in the Spanish capital.

Each passing transfer window brings with it a fresh round of rumours, with Bale having been linked with moves to , and the Premier League.

Any advances have been fended off, with there a desire on the part of the former star to honour a long-term contract with the Blancos.

It is, however, looking increasingly unlikely that he will see that agreement out, with criticism never far away from the talented forward.

A return to Spurs has been mooted, while are long-standing suitors of a player that has previously starred in English football.

It remains to be seen when, or if any official approaches for Bale will be made.

His representative maintains that no exit request will be lodged, despite acceptance that things could be better for his client at the most demanding of European heavyweights.

Barnett told the BBC’s Euro Leagues Podcast when quizzed on Bale’s future: “He’s not ecstatic.

“He has got a contract and as long as he is a Real Madrid player he will play at 100% - and do very well.

“He has never asked to leave.

“If the right opportunity came along for him and it’s something he wants to do, we have to have a chat with the president of Real Madrid and see where we are.”

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has stopped short of ruling out a move for Bale, with the Portuguese coach hinting that he would be interested if an opportunity presented itself.

A four-time winner has also been urged on a regular basis to consider a retracing of his steps to the Premier League, over chasing the riches on offer in .

Former Madrid star Steve McManaman has told HorseRacing.net: “If he does want to leave, then I’d love it if he came back to the Premier League. I wouldn’t want him to go to China, because he’s too good a footballer.

“I’d love to see him back, showing the people of just how good he still is.

“I know the situation in Madrid and I know that most of what we read in England is nonsense because sometimes we’re obsessed with getting our players back in the Premier League.”