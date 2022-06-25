Bale to LAFC transfer reports spark immense MLS excitement
After multiple reports on Saturday indicated Gareth Bale is headed to MLS club Los Angeles FC, fans in the United States expressed a great deal of excitement.
The Real Madrid and Wales wizard is gearing up for a new start after a glittering, if at times controversial, career at the Santiago Bernabeu.
It is a coup for LAFC, who also recently added Giorgio Chiellini from Juventus.
Editors' Picks
- Best Lionel Messi goals of all time: From Clasico crackers to Champions League solo efforts
- Yorkshire Terriers: Inside 25 years of the oldest team in Britain's LGBTQ+ league
- Dylan Williams: The Ashley Cole superfan making waves at Chelsea
- Messi's birthday: Argentina legend's top 10 best games for his country as he turns 35
Reactions to Bale's reported move
The story so far for Bale
One of, if not the most successful British player in history in terms of winners' medals, Bale will bring to MLS a wealth of experience - not to mention his still fresh talent, if his performances in taking Wales to the World Cup are anything to go by.
The forward first arrived at Madrid in 2013 from Tottenham and made an immediate impact on the Merengue, scoring a crucial extra-time goal in the Champions League final to down Atletico Madrid.
That was the first of five Champions League titles Bale won with Madrid, while in all competitions he scored a total of 106 goals in 258 games, sharing one of the greatest forward lines in history with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.