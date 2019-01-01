Bakary Sako rejoins Crystal Palace on short-term deal

The Malian attacker is back at Selhurst Park for the remainder of the season after leaving as a free agent last summer

Bakary Sako has left West Bromwich Albion to rejoin Crystal Palace until the end of the 2018-19 season.

After parting ways with the Eagles at the end of last season, Sako joined the Championship side for free in October but struggled to break into Darren Moore’s team.

Despite breaking his West Brom's duck with the winning goal in their FA Cup third round win over Wigan Athletic earlier this month, the 30-year-old started just two league games for the Baggies and was played as a susbitute three times in the second tier.

With the Eagles aiming for a place in the top half of the Premier League table, Roy Hodgson is thrilled to be reunited with the forward who scored eight goals in 50 appearances during his first stint at the club.

“I’m delighted that we’ve managed to bring Bakary back to Palace, " Hodgson told club website.

"He’s a player with a huge amount of talent and as he showed when he was fully fit last year, he is able to provide a boost to our attacking options.

"It’s a particularly pleasing signing, because as well as his ability, he knows the club inside out and was such an immensely popular figure amongst the squad with his positive and upbeat attitude.

"I hope his return will be a major boost as we enter the business end of the season."

Sako's signing comes as a boost for Crystal Palace who are on the lowest scoring sides in the English top-flight [23].

They are placed 14th in the Premier League table with 22 points from 23 matches.