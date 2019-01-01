Bailly hails solid Manchester United performance vs. Arsenal

The 24-year-old helped Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s men continue their winning streak as they dumped out the Gunners from the competition

Eric Bailly has praised Manchester United's performance after reaching the FA Cup round of 16 on Friday.

Goals from Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial rendered Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s strike a mere consolation as the Red Devils claimed a 3-1 win over rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The victory helped Manchester United continue their unblemished record under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, winning eight out of eight games.

And the Cote d'Ivoire international who featured for the entire duration of the encounter has lauded the ‘solid’ display from the Old Trafford outfit.

“Very solid match to qualify us for the next round,” Bailly posted on Instagram.

Baily will hope to make his ninth Premier League appearance when Manchester United square up with Burnley on January 29.