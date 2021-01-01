Bailly 'fustrated' by Manchester United's Europa League loss to Villarreal

The Spanish club edged the Red Devils in a penalty shoot-out after 120 minutes of tense football action

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly has expressed his frustration following their Uefa Europa League final defeat to Villarreal on Wednesday.

The Ivory Coast international was in action against his former club at the PGE Arena in Gdansk but he was replaced in the 116th minute by Axel Tuanzebe.

After conceding a first-half goal, United fought back for an equaliser with Edinson Cavani finishing off an assist from Scott McTominay in the 55th minute.

With the score at 1-1 at the end of extra-time, the encounter proceeded into penalty shoot-out with Villarreal winning 11-10 after goalkeeper David De Gea failed to put his shot past Geronimo Rulli.

Following the disappointing result, the Ivorian defender said they are going through tough times and he appreciated the club faithful for standing by the team.

“Frustrated by last night match. These are not easy times. Thanks to all the fans for your support in good times and bad,” Bailly wrote on Instagram.

“It's time to rest with the family and come back stronger.”

Although Bailly recently signed a new three-year deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2024, the 27-year-old has warned the club he might consider other options if he does not get adequate playing time.

“Competition is always good to improve,” he said. “I just say that I want to stay in case I get the chance to play. I don’t want to be a starter one game and a substitute for another five.

“If that happens I will have to look for another solution. The new contract is fine but if I don’t play I will be open to listen to other proposals.”

Bailly will shift his attention to international assignment with the Ivory Coast as they will play Burkina Faso in a friendly match on June 5 before travelling to Cape Coast for another game against Ghana on June 12.