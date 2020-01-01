Bafana Bafana forward Tau on when he will realise his Premier League ambition

The former Witbank Spurs player believes he has made good progress during his time in Belgium

Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau says he will continue to work hard in order to realise his dream of playing in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old player is still on the books of English outfit and Hove Albion having joined the Premier League side from in August 2018.

However, due to work-permit complications in the United Kingdom (UK), Tau has spent three seasons out on loan from Brighton in .

The left-footed player is currently with Belgian giants RSC having also had spells with and Union Saint-Gilloise.

"I'm not aware, I'm not aware [laughs]. I think I've been doing well, I've been trying my best every time," Tau told the media when asked how far he is from playing in the Premier League.

"For sure I've been on loan for three years. I think there's been progress in my game. I went to Brugge and won the league so I don't see issues with that.

"I've always said there have been issues that were forcing me out, it was never about talent or belief, so we will have to see when it does happen. But I have to keep on working hard."

Tau is widely considered to be Bafana's best player at the moment having enjoyed some success in Belgium where he has won the First Division A title and played in the and during his time with Brugge.

The Witbank-born player also played an instrumental role in helping qualify for the 2019 (Afcon) finals and he is among the Bafana players who ply their trade abroad.

Tau urged his Bafana teammates to maintain their good performances at club level in order to give the national team head coach Molefi Ntseki a selection headache

"It is very important, it also gives hopes to local guys because they also have a chance to grow and also believe they can go overseas as well," he added.

"It gives us confidence and a headache for the coach to choose the starting line-up. It's always good to have players doing well locally and abroad."

Tau was on the scoresheet for South Africa as they secured a 2-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe in the 2022 Afcon qualifier in Durban on Friday.

The two teams are set to meet again on Monday at Nelson Mandella Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth where Sao Tome will officially be the home side.